“Elton Jim” and his “Millennial Meter,” Patrick Minogue, talk trendy haircuts and “Millennial parenthood,” and Jim relives his lastest battle with a wasp nest

Posted 11:26 AM, July 17, 2017, by , Updated at 11:27AM, July 17, 2017

In this 61st episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano visits with his “Millennial Meter” — his godson, Patrick Minogue.  JIm asks Patrick if it will be cool if Jim gets the latest Millenial haircut —  “the fade.”  They also talk about how Patrick is using technology with parenthood, having become a father just a month ago. Then Mick Kayler and Jim update Jim’s latest “CTG” (Call The Guy) home projects, and how Jim had to deal with a wasp nest in eves of his garage.

 