“Elton Jim” and his “Millennial Meter,” Patrick Minogue, talk trendy haircuts and “Millennial parenthood,” and Jim relives his lastest battle with a wasp nest

In this 61st episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano visits with his “Millennial Meter” — his godson, Patrick Minogue. JIm asks Patrick if it will be cool if Jim gets the latest Millenial haircut — “the fade.” They also talk about how Patrick is using technology with parenthood, having become a father just a month ago. Then Mick Kayler and Jim update Jim’s latest “CTG” (Call The Guy) home projects, and how Jim had to deal with a wasp nest in eves of his garage.