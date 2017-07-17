× The stage is set for Alex DeBrincat at Blackhawks prospect camp

by Scott King

The Blackhawks’ annual prospect camp kicked off on Monday afternoon. Much like last year’s young talent showcase, with some spots open in the lineup, a good showing could eventually help propel a youngster to the NHL.

“I’m confident in my abilities,” said 19-year-old forward Alex DeBrincat. DeBrincat, the OHL’s leading-scorer last season with 127 points, has the chance to secure himself a spot on the NHL stage at his second camp with Chicago.

After swapping winger Artemi Panarin for Brandon Saad with the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Hawks are in need of at least one top six forward. Is highly skilled, dynamic play-making DeBrincat the answer?

“They have a plan for me, and I’m going to do whatever they want me to do,” the Farmington Hills, Michigan native said. “So, [I’ll] just stick with their plan.”

DeBrincat said he hadn’t heard much from the organization about their plans for him.

“I’m just trying to get better here,” DeBrincat said. “I’m sure they’re taking a little bit of a look at me, and seeing how I compete. They know my work ethic here. [Just] kind of worrying about one step at a time; I’ll worry about training camp when it comes.”

Blackhawks training camp resumes Tuesday through Thursday at Johnny’s IceHouse West. DeBrincat will also be attending the 10th annual Blackhawks Convention this weekend.

