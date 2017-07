× Bill and Wendy Full Show 07-17-17

Today’s guests include Sarah Moshman, and Eric Zorn. Bill and Wendy talk about documentaries, a couple of tennis players crying at Wimbledon, the wild food creations from state fairs, Ann Coulter and Delta Air Lines, and much more.

