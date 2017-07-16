× What’s the deal with Cook County’s Soda Tax?

Rob Karr, president and CEO of the Illinois Retail Merchants Association joins the show this morning to discuss the court decision blocking Cook County from imposing its penny-an-ounce sweetened drink tax and leftover issues for the legislature.

