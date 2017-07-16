Ezra, last name not given, looks at the soft drink selection at K & D Market in San Francisco, Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2014. A tax on sodas and other sugar-laden drinks that voters and courts in other parts of the country have rejected is on the November ballots in San Francisco and Berkeley, two cities that have been open to such social-engineering initiatives in the past. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
What’s the deal with Cook County’s Soda Tax?
Rob Karr, president and CEO of the Illinois Retail Merchants Association joins the show this morning to discuss the court decision blocking Cook County from imposing its penny-an-ounce sweetened drink tax and leftover issues for the legislature.
