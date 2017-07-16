× WGN Radio Theater #197: Mr. Keen, Fibber Mcgee and Molly & Suspense

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on July 15, 2017. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Mr. Keen: Mother’s Plea Murder Case” Starring Phillip Clarke; (04-23-52). Next we have: “Fibber Mcgee & Molly: Back From Vacation” Starring: J&M Jordan; (09-29-42). For our final episode of the night we have: “Suspense: The Crisis” Starring: Martha Scott & Frank Lovejoy; (08-19-48).

Have questions about a specific show or wish to comment, like us on Facebook at: Facebook.com/WGNRadioTheatre and follow us on Twitter at: Twitter.com/WGNRadioTheatre