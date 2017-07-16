× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 7/16/17

It’s been another big week in politics and we’ll bring you up to speed on this edition of the Sunday Spin.

On today’s show, Rick speaks to Democratic state Rep. Elaine Nekritz of Northbrook. Listen in as representative explains why she has decided to step down from her legislative seat. Then, Republican state Rep. David McSweeney of Barrington Hills chimes in on the spin hotline to tell us why he opposes the taxes increase that came with the state budget. After that, Rob Karr, President and CEO of the Illinois Retail Merchants Association joins the show to set the record straight on Cook County’s sugary drinks tax.

