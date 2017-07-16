This image released by Netflix shows Kevin Spacey in a scene from "House Of Cards." Spacey was nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series on Thursday, July 13, 2017. The Emmy Awards ceremony, airing Sept. 17 on CBS, will be hosted by Stephen Colbert (David Giesbrecht/Netflix via AP)
The Emmy Nominees Are Out, Who Are Your Winners?
The Wrap’s Tony Maglio joins Dean Richards to discuss the this year’s Emmy Award nominees . Who will take home the most hardware? Will streaming networks be big players again?