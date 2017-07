× The Delicious World Of Nutella With CEO Of Ferrero North America Paul Chibe

Dean Richards and ‘Elton’ Jim Turano talk about the most delicious Nutella combinations with listeners before welcoming in CEO and President of Ferrero North America (Nutella parent company) Paul Chibe. They talk about the first ever Nutella Cafe in Chicago, the endless lines and demand for the delicious product and some of the best Nutella combinations!