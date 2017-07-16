× State Rep. Elaine Nekritz explains why she is stepping down after 14 years

Democratic state Rep. Elaine Nekritz of Northbrook steps in to the studio with Rick Pearson to explain why she has decided to step down from her legislative seat. They will also discuss the changing political/election landscape in Springfield and much more.



