Annie Gasparro, Chicago-Based reporter from The Wall Street Journal, joins Dave to talk about the venerable food brands we grow up with like Chef Boyardee, Hamburger Helper and Campbell’s Soup and why they are struggling with competition to keep up with the ever changing consumer.

