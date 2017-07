× Ronna Wineberg: From lawyer to novelist of ‘On Bittersweet Place’

Ronna Wineberg joined Rick Kogan in-studio to talk about her first novel, “On Bittersweet Place,” which tells a riveting story of a young Russian immigrant’s experience adjusting to life in Chicago. She tells Rick about how she moved from being a history major, to a lawyer, to a published novelist. She also told Rick about how she constructs her characters and story lines and why she chose to set the book in Chicago.