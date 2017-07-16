× Rep. David McSweeney on Illinois’ new budget: “This is a real loss for taxpayers and it’s not going to solve our underlying crisis”

Republican state Rep. David McSweeney of Barrington Hills chimes in on the spin hotline to tell us why he opposes the taxes increase that came with the state budget, as well as GOP Gov. Bruce Rauner’s new strategic direction with a series of second-floor staff shakeups.

