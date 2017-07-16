× OTL #561: Best beers for the summer, Localpalooza preview, Dina Bach plays live

Mike Stephen talks with Chicago Tribune reporter Josh Noel about local beers to take you through the summer, the best macro beers in America, and his upcoming book on Goose Island Brewery selling to Anheuser Busch; checks in with Localpalooza organizer Mike Vogus about a cool music festival benefiting The Patrick Grange Memorial Foundation for ALS research; and welcomes local singer-songwriter Dina Bach back to the studio to play live for the hour and to tell us about her “Weekly Music” project. Meanwhile, we discuss our optimism about the sale of the Chicago Sun-Times and the Chicago Reader to the Eisendrath Coalition.

