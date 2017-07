× Nostalgia Digest Summer Edition: Vintage Swimsuits, ‘Abbott & Costello’, ‘BJ & The Dirty Dragon’s’ Bill Jackson and ‘The Simpsons’ Harry Shearer

Steve Darnall from Nostalgia Digest hangs out to highlight his vintage swimsuit edition, the legacy of ‘Abbott & Costello’ during WWII, legendary Chicago’s children’s TV host Bill Jackson from ‘BJ & the Dirty Dragon’ and a feature on Harry Shearer from ‘The Simpsons’.

