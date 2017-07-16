× Legendary Chicago with Rick Kogan: From Billy Goat to “Bittersweet Place” to John Dillinger

Tonight on After Hours with Rick Kogan, it’s all about the legends of Chicago. What better way to start than with Bill Sianis from Billy Goat Tavern? He talks about the age-old tavern, the broken curse & the burgers that are now available in Jewel Osco. Then, author Ronna Wineberg joins Rick in the studio to talk about her first novel, “On Bittersweet Place,” her journey to writing it and her fascination with the historic Chicago.

Finally, Steve Sato joins Rick to talk about Dillinger Day and introduce him to Kyle Westphal, Rebecca Hall & Julian Antos from the Chicago Film Society.