× Jon Hansen is On the Road: from road trips & marathons to the Drive-In

Dane Neal is actually on the road this Saturday, so Jon Hansen sits in the driver’s seat for the On the Road program. He talks to his Dad about the amazing road trips they went on together when he was a kid, then he speaks to Kathrine Switzer, the first woman to run the Boston Marathon, about what she is doing now, some 50 years later. Jon also hears from Cory Jobe, Illinois Travel Director, about great roadtrips to do on one tank of gas, and listeners join in to share their favorite secret spots in Illinois. Last but not least: we hit the Harvest Moon drive-in movie theater in Gibson City to talk to owner Mike about its amazing legacy and rich tradition.