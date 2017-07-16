× From the archives – Nick Digilio talks with director George Romero: ‘What I’ve tried to do, at least with the zombie films, is make them comments about society’

In 2004, Nick Digilio talked with director George Romero, known for the “Night of the Living Dead” franchise. Romero has died at age 77, according to his family.

