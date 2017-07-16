FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 21, 2008 file photo, director and writer George Romero poses for a photograph while talking about his film "Diary of the Dead' at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. George Romero, whose classic "Night of the Living Dead" and other horror films turned zombie movies into social commentaries and who saw his flesh-devouring undead spawn countless imitators, remakes and homages, has died. He was 77. Romero died Sunday, July 16, 2017 following a battle with lung cancer. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)
From the archives – Nick Digilio talks with director George Romero: ‘What I’ve tried to do, at least with the zombie films, is make them comments about society’
In 2004, Nick Digilio talked with director George Romero, known for the “Night of the Living Dead” franchise. Romero has died at age 77, according to his family.