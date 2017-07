× Frank Fontana talks with Interior Designer, Brooke Lang

Chicago real estate is seeing a resurgence of every day buyers purchasing older homes and remodeling them. Most people rely on contractors to guide them on design elements, however, contractors don’t specialize in aesthetics. Brooke Lang discusses the importance of engaging with an interior designer sooner than later for this very reason and more.

Brooke also provides samples of paint, stones, etc; while also sharing her latest projects!