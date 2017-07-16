× Frank Fontana full show 7/16/2017

Frank welcomes Chicago interior designer, Brooke Lang, into the studio as she discusses why you should engage with an interior designer early on during a project and shares some of her latest projects as well.

Next, Relationship expert, Love McPherson, joins Frank to discuss how to avoid throwing away a relationship and ways to reduce stress in your relationship. Love and Frank also play match maker in helping to find a caller find love.

On the topic of reducing stress, Mother and daughter duo, Debbie Russo and Lauren Duncan bring students to the WGN Showcase Studio to demonstrate yoga techniques that can help relieve stress. Debbie and Lauren also discuss NEXT Yoga Studios and the opening of their 2nd location in Elmhurst.

Lastly, Geja Cafe owner, Jeff Lawler, stops by to talk about the history and romantic atmosphere of the cafe.