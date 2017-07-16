× Chicago Film Society preserving films & Steve Sato preserving the memory of John Dillinger

Steve Sato joined Rick in the studio to talk about Dillinger Day, and along with him, he brings Kyle Westphal, Rebecca Hall & Julian Antos from the Chicago Film Society. They talk about the fascinating world of film projection and the variation between playing movies on film versus in a digital format.

Then, Steve Sato talks all about the upcoming anniversary of John Dillinger’s death and the “Dillinger Day” that remembers it, and then he dispels some myths regarding the legendary story.