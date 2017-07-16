× Brian Noonan gets ordained on-air (and explains why)

Brian reveals why he has a sudden need to become ordained, and does so via the Universal Life Church LIVE on-air.

Hear his producer Cody Gough’s surprising involvement in the event, then marvel at the brief period of time and verification required to complete the process of becoming ordained. Brian also discusses the various options available in the Minister Store on the Universal Life Church’s web site.

Then, after assuring newsman Roger Badesch that this is not a “prank” as Roger calls it, Brian and Cody lay the groundwork to create a brand-new Sunday morning talk show with their trademark hilarity and irreverence.