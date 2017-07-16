× Baby Driver, Blood Drives And More With Dean’s Junior Movie Critic Jimmy Rancich

Park Ridge’s very own and Junior Movie Critic Jimmy Rancich joins Dean Richards to review the latest movies, their shared love for movies, and Jimmy’s battle with Cancer, in which he is now marking his 2 year cancer-free anniversary.

Jimmy also talks about his incredible experience meeting Justin Timberlake through the Make a Wish Foundation and his upcoming Blood Drive through Lifesource next week. For more information on the drive, visit Jimmy’s Facebook Page.