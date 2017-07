× Windy City Smoke Out in FULL EFFECT With Fox Bros BBQ!

Jonathan Fox joins Dane to share the excitement of this year’s WCSO and all the BBQ action from some of the best pitmasters, craft brewers and country artists in America today. Hear about the origins of Fox Bros BBQ, with Texas influences as well as family traditions making them a delicious destination in Atlanta!

For more information on all things BBQ with the Bros them check out on their website and for FULL scoop on WCSO click here.