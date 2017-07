× The Kane County Fair Has it ALL!

Kane County Fair President Larry Breon joins Dane to share all the action and excitement of Fair number 149! Hear about the rides, music, animals and County Fair Classics like Bull Riding and Demolition Derby…add in some of the biggest bands in Chicagoland like 7th Heaven and Hi Infidelity and you have more than enough fun for the whole family!

For more information and to plan your visits to the year’s fair go to their website.