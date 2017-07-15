× The Greatest Names in History, Party Fouls, Celebrity Horse Racing, Hendricks Gin Expert, and more! | Full Show (July 14th)

Jon and Esmeralda are in for Patti tonight! On the show they welcome Hendricks Gin’s expert bartender, Mattias Horseman. Horseman explains the thought process behind these classic Gin drinks and the history of Hendricks. Then, they delve into the best names in all of history as we take listener calls and try to find the best one. Movies are discussed with “Blockbuster Blake” and we look at the latest installment of Planet of the Apes. Finally, we engage in conversation about the best/worst jobs. All this and more on tonight’s show!