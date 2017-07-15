× The Chicago Tribune’s Tracy Swartz recaps the week in reality television: “I think that people are probably looking at Chicago and saying why can’t they find normalcy in the dating scene here”

It’s Friday Night so that means it’s time for “Reality Check” with the Chicago Tribune‘s Tracy Swartz! Tracy talks about the week in reality television including “Spouse House” running out of steam, the Cody and Danielle drama on “Married at First Sight” and the VH-1 show “Black Ink Crew Chicago.”

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio