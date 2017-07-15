× The Beat Full Show (7/15/17): Theo, Hahn start off the second half with a splash

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you the Saturday edition of The Beat: the sports world is still reeling from the crosstown Jose Quintana deal and Carm warns both Sox and Cub fans to be cautiously optimistic about the new acquisitions; Adam Hoge chimes in on whether or not Sox fans should root for Quintana in future playoff starts; David Haugh joins the show fresh off his vacation for the first time since calling out Theo Epstein on his “answers are inside the clubhouse” party line; former Bull Brian Scalabrine is returning to town with a whole stable of ex-NBA players with the BIG3 3-on-3 basketball league; Fansided’s Mike Dyce breaks down the hype behind the upcoming Mayweather/McGregor fight, and more.