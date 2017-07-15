× Take me out to the ballgame: author Terry McDermott talks the evolution of pitching

Terry McDermott is the author of “Off Speed: Baseball, Pitching, and the Art of Deception,”which talks about how to find the perfect pitch. His latest book which discusses what McDermott loves and hates about the game, attracting sports fans everywhere. This California based author, McDermott has been to hundreds of little league games, where he even taught his three daughters how to play. In this one-on-one interview with Matt Bubala, McDermott says “baseball is better than sex.”