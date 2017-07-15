× Mark Schipper creates documentary on Running of the Bulls event in Spain

Chicago reporter Mark Schipper is current in Spain covering the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, Spain. While the last day of the event is wrapping up, Mark Schipper recaps the festivities with Mark Bubala. While this event is hard to put into context for Americans, this event is a huge part of the culture in Spain. Schipper says that besides the actual running of the bulls, the whole festival is family friendly. Schipper describes the togetherness of the event as something similar to “Wrigleyville after a Cubs game.” One of his favorite experiences was seeing a massive fireworks display each night. The whole documentary is set to be released in March 2018 on fiestpamplona.com, but previews of the event can be found on Instagram and Twitter.