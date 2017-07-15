× Former Bull Brian Scalabrine on BIG3 League ball: “It’s very competitive, it’s high-level, guys really want to win”

Former Bull and longtime NBA forward Brian Scalabrine joins Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz to talk about his return to the hardwood with Ice Cube’s BIG3 League. White Mamba talks about the league as a good, competitive outlet for players who still want to play at a high level, figuring out the flow of the 3-on-3 game, seeing Jimmy Butler’s potential as a top two-way talent early on, whether or not the continued dominance of the Warriors and Cavs is good for the league, and more.