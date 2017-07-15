× David Haugh: “This is one of those rare trades, and it is win-win for both teams”

Chicago Tribune lead sports columnist David Haugh joins Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz fresh off his vacation that saw the Cubs and White Sox make a huge splash with the trade of Jose Quintana for Eloy Jimenez and Dylan Cease. He talks about his last column before his break, which called Theo Epstein out for seemingly being out of touch with the Cubs’ first half struggles, the credit due to Theo and Rick Hahn for pulling off the crosstown “fantasy deal”, whether or not the Cubs will stay aggressive in the trade market in the coming weeks, and more.