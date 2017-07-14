× Wintrust Business Lunch 7/14/17: Tovala Ovens, Internships, & “The Pink Tax”

Cooking can be the best part of the worst part of the day. Now that Tovala has launched and it might be changing all together. Steve and Andrea Hanis discussed the new cooking device that is connected to the internet and cooks for you. Tom Gimbel joined Steve after his summer trip to Barcelona and summer internships, Lewis Lazare stopped by the studio to update Steve on why low traffic for United airlines might be a good thing but how American Airlines is moving into Wrigley Field, and Jen Bane shared the ins and outs of the newest game from Cards Against Humanity.