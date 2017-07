× Warrior Games Gold Medalist Ryan Shannon and PTSD

US Navy Veteran, Ryan Shannon joined The Steve Cochran Show. Ryan was the captain of Team Navy’s Sitting Volleyball in the Department of Defense Warrior Games, and they won the Gold Medal. Ryan has created a foundation, MusicRX, to assist veterans and first responders with PTSD and other ailments as the result of serving our country and communities. Please support Ryan’s foundation HERE.