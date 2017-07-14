× TV Show Patrol’s Curt Wagner: Jimmy Fallon was snubbed!

Bill and Jim are joined in the studio by Curt Wagner, of TVshowpatrol.com. They talk about all the late night talk shows receiving Emmy nominations, except Jimmy Fallon, Alec Baldwin and Melissa McCarthy receiving nominations for their contributions on SNL, ‘Westworld’, ‘Baskets’, a tragedy on the set of ‘The Walking Dead’, and much more.