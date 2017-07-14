× The Opening Bell 7/14/17: The Second Half of the Fiscal Year

Coming off of Janet Yellen’s two day testimony, sharing with Senate members a mid year update, Steve and Paul Nolte took the time to take the first steps in looking forward to the rest of the year. Technology stocks are back in the spotlight and plenty of bank earnings will be focused on as the end of the week comes to a close. Steve then touched base with the frequent flyer, Rick Seaney to learn about the fizzling out of the laptop ban on airplanes here in the US and elsewhere like in the Middle East.