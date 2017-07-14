× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 07.14.17: Donald Trump Jr., Clay Jenkinson, Bright Side of Life

The White House is in yet another predicament, with development of a Russian-American lobbyist’s attendance in the Donald Trump, Jr. meeting last June. ABC News Washington Correspondent Andy Field joins John to analyze. Then, CNNMoney Senior Writer Matt Egan explains how the market is thriving, even amid political turmoil. Clay Jenkinson prepares for his appearance as Teddy Roosevelt in less than a month, today with John Williams as himself. And, finally, listeners tell us what’s making them smile today for the Bright Side of Life.