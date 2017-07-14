× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 7-14-17

We are wrapping up the week in style! On tonight’s episode of The Download, we finish off our Pitchfork Music Festival preview having a chat with DIY punk legend Jeff Rosenstock, we recap yet another huge week in news with WGN-TV’s Randi Belisomo and “Chicago Newsroom” host Ken Davis, Tracy Swartz fills us in on what we missed this week on reality television and we end the show (and week!) with our monthly visit from local innovator and genius Steve Gadlin as he steps into The Frying Pan!

