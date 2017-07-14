× The Download Presents The Week That Was: “Trump Jr. and healthcare, and flooding, oh my!”

“Chicago Newsroom” host Ken Davis and WGN-TV reporter Randi Belisomo join Justin to break down all the stories that were making news this week including Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer, the continuing debate over the new healthcare bill, the flooding in Lake County, the group led by former Chicago Alderman Edwin Eisendrath buying the Sun-Times, how Vice President Pence is weathering the Donald Trump Jr. revelations, Venus Williams advancing to the Wimbledon finals, Governor Rauner’s staff shake-up, the temporary delay of the sugary tax leading to layoffs in Cook County, a shareholder filing suit to block Tribune media’s sale to Sinclair, the upcoming vote on net neutrality, an iceberg splitting from Antarctica, the blockbuster trade between the White Sox and Cubs, Sammy Sosa’s new “pink” look, President Trump visiting Paris and Beyonce introducing her newborn twins.

