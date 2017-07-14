× The Carry Out 7-14-17: “So just another week in the Trump administration, which would be a great TLC show”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include the plot thickening surrounding Donald Trump Jr.’s visit with a Russian lawyer, Senate Republicans being exempt from their own coverage in their new healthcare bill, Governor Rauner visiting Lake County after the record flooding, Cook County laying off workers after the delay in the soda tax, the Chicago Cubs and White Sox getting back to action after the All-Star break, Floyd Mayweather using a homophobic slur against Conor McGregor and a new study saying that coffee is good for you…and also bad for you.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio