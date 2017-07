× Steve Cochran Full Show 07.14.17: ‘You’re in good shape.’

Navy veteran Ryan Shannon was nice enough to hang with us in the studio today and we are better for it. Check out his foundation HERE. Bret Baier from Fox News Channel calls in from D.C. and NBC’s Willie Geist talks about his sit down with model and Chicago native, Karly Kloss. Dean Richards checks in from the WGN-TV block party in Park Ridge while Lou Manfredini talks about water damage. Happy Friday!