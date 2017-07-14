× Pitchfork Festival Artist To Know: Jeff Rosenstock

The tremendous D.I.Y. punk musician Jeff Rosenstock joins Justin to talk about his career, why he’s playing the Pitchfork Music Festival despite writing “Festival Song,” a tune which rails against the corporate nature of festivals, his latest critically acclaimed record, “Worry.,” being considered an influential figure in modern punk music, the current state of the punk rock and independent music scene, when bands use the term “D.I.Y.” as a marketing term and his memories of playing in Chicago.

