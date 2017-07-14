× Kelly Jo Golson: Jay’s Hope

Kelly is the chief marketing officer for Advocate Health Care, who was in studio last October to discuss cancer awareness and screening. For Kelly Jo, this topic is a personal one. She’s the mother of Jay Burger, who at just 24 years old lost his courageous battle with bone cancer last summer. She, and Jay’s friend Sean Grim, join Bill and Wendy in the studio to talk about the charitable foundation they’ve started in his honor, Jay’s Hope.

