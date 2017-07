× Hollywood Reporter’s Dan Fienberg evaluates the 2017 Emmy Nominations

Nick Digilio is welcomed by Hollywood Reporter TV Critic Dan Fienberg to break down the 2017 Emmy nominations. They talk about the nods for veteran shows like Veep and newcomers like Big Little Lies, who they though was deserving and who got snubbed (Michael McKean in Better Call Saul); they also talk about “Take Me to the Pilots”, Fienberg’s initial impressions of new fall pilots.