Steve Abrams, Guest Artistic Director at Navy Pier, joins The Steve Cochran Show to talk about the venue’s 101st birthday party that is being held this Saturday, July 15th. Navy Pier’s Fifth Third Bank Centennial Celebration will be highlighted by Lakefront Swing, a centennial celebration of jazz greats Ella Fitzgerald, Dizzy Gillespie and Lena Horne at 7:30 p.m. at the Lake Stage. Check out more information HERE