× Bill and Wendy Full Show 07-14-17

Today’s guests include Kelly Jo Golson, and Curt Wager. Bill and Wendy talk about President Donald Trump’s awkard remarks and interactions with other people, battling cancer, the Emmys, Tv shows, underwear rules at Wimbledon, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to one p.m.