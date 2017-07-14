× Amy and Jen in for Patti! Squashing Rex Huppke’s beef with Jen, Dog Care App’s, Neighbor Issues, 70s TV Shows, and WGN’s Steve and Johnnie Stop By!

Amy and Jen are in for Patti tonight! On tonight’s show they welcome on actors/writers from the upcomming play, Night In Alachua County – Mandy Walsh and Josh Zagoren. The team from Wildclaw Theater in Chicago discuss the company as well as Jen’s own upcoming play with WildClaw – “Fight City”. Then, WGN Radio Legends Steve and Johnnie make a surprise visit to the show to delight Amy, Jen and listeners with some classic stories. They also delve into the mysterious world of upstairs neighbors and give us insight into the Radio Flyer display outside of the studio. All this and more on tonight’s show with Amy and Jen!