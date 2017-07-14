Donald Trump Jr., son of Donald Trump, greets the audience after speaking on the second day of the Republican National Convention at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland on July 19, 2016.
( JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)
ABC News Washington: “The room gets more and more crowded with each new report”
ABC News Washington Correspondent Andy Field joins John in analyzing the meeting between Donald Trump, Jr., Jared Kushner, Paul Manafort, a Russian lawyer and now a Russian-American lobbyist. Did Sean Hannity ask all the pressing questions while interviewing Trump, Jr. himself?