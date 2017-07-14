× $30M food incubator set for East Garfield Park

EAST GARFIELD PARK — The Hatchery — a food and beverage incubator — would move to a new $30 million facility in East Garfield Park under a proposal unveiled Monday by Mayor Rahm Emanuel that he said would provide “a gateway to opportunity” for West Side residents.

The Hatchery will move from its space in the West Town offices of the Industrial Council of Nearwest Chicago to become the first publicly funded “innovation space” outside of Downtown, Emanuel said.

“I can’t think of a better place than the West Side,” Emanuel said.