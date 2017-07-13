× Wintrust Business Lunch 7/13/17: Vanille Patisserie, Pepe the Frog, & Mortgage Rates

President Trump kicked off the noon hour by holding his join press conference with French President Emanuel Macron. While that was happening across the pond, Steve checked in on last year’s James Tyree Leadership Award winner, Sophie Evanoff, to talk about how Vanille Patisserie is expanding to their fourth store in Hyde Park. Bill Geiger reminded listeners about the right and wrong moves with retirement planning, Ian Sherr took his stories to the internet starting with the new direction of the popular meme, Pepe the Frog, and Ilyce Glink updated Steve on the latest in the world of mortgages and real estate.