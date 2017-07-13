× There’s a mystery, communal trampoline in Logan Square — and people love it

LOGAN SQUARE — There’s a communal trampoline mysteriously moving around Logan Square — and people are loving it.

Since first appearing on a public parkway on Logan Boulevard within the last week or two, the trampoline has attracted people of all ages.

According to neighbors on social media, the owners of the trampoline are setting it up in public places for all neighbors to enjoy.