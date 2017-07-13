Allison Vanek and her 7-year-old son, Alex (left) wondered where the mysterious trampoline came from when they visited Saturday. According to neighbors on social media, the owners are putting it in public places for all neighbors to enjoy. (Left: Courtesy Allison Vanek | Right: Mina Bloom / DNAinfo)
There’s a mystery, communal trampoline in Logan Square — and people love it
LOGAN SQUARE — There’s a communal trampoline mysteriously moving around Logan Square — and people are loving it.
Since first appearing on a public parkway on Logan Boulevard within the last week or two, the trampoline has attracted people of all ages.